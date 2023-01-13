Newhook (face) is not at practice Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Newhook took a puck to his face Thursday versus Chicago, and while he managed to finish the contest, he is unable to practice. Newhook has seven goals and 13 points in 40 games this season. Consider Newhook day-to-day.
