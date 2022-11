Newhook had an assist, two shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 15:42 of ice time in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Capitals.

Newhook and Josh Manson combined to set up Nathan MacKinnon, who scored on a pretty individual effort. He also had a scoring chance thwarted in the third period. It was the second consecutive game with a point for Newhook, who is working his way out of head coach Jared Bednar's doghouse.