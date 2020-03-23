Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Planning to stay in school

Newhook indicated last week in an interview with Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic that he expects to return to Boston College for the 2020-21 season rather than signing with the Avalanche. "I think the development part has been great and I learned a lot this year," Newhook said. "I have developed into a more complete player and a more dynamic player. I think for me, the plan has not changed as of now...The Avs are a really strong team and they have a lot of depth. I am in a good spot at BC, and to be in a good spot like this and have this position of not being rushed and not being forced out of a good spot makes my situation that much better."

After the Avs tabbed him with the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Newhook made that selection look even better following a dazzling debut season at Boston College. Before the college season concluded earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, Newhook was well on his way to turning in one of the best freshman campaigns in the Eagles history. The Hockey East Rookie of the Year finished seventh in the nation in points (42), 11th in goals (19) and third in plus/minus rating (plus-28).