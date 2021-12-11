Newhook managed an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings.

Newhook set up Andre Burakovsky's first of two goals in the contest. The 20-year-old Newhook saw his goal streak end at four games, but he's up to three tallies and two assists in his last five outings. The first-round pick from 2019 has picked up 10 points, 24 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 15 appearances.