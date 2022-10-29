Newhook had zero shots on net and one hit over 13:13 of ice time in Friday's 1-0 loss to New Jersey.

Scoring depth has been an issue for the Avalanche, and nowhere is that more noticeable than Newhook, who has failed to hit the scoresheet in eight contests. He's getting mostly second-line minutes at center, where Colorado is missing the impact of Nazem Kadri (now with Calgary). Newhook won one of seven faceoffs Friday and has won just 29.8 percent of draws for the season.