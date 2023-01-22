Newhook scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kraken.

Newhook put the Avalanche up 1-0 at 8:18 of the second period, converting on a loose puck in the Kraken's zone after some extended pressure. This was Newhook's second point in as many games, and he has three goals and two helpers over his last five outings. Injuries up front have pushed him into a third-line center role recently. Newhook is up to 10 goals, 18 points, 66 shots on net, 40 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 45 appearances.