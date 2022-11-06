Newhook scored a goal on three shots and delivered one hit over 16:30 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over Columbus in Finland.
Newhook finished off the scoring early in the third period with his second goal of the season. A slow start for the second-line center -- zero points and 10 shots through eight games -- was becoming a minor concern, but the 2019 first-round pick has responded with points (two goals, one assist) in three straight.
