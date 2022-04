Newhook notched a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Newhook helped out on goals by Erik Johnson and Josh Manson in the second period. Entering Tuesday, Newhook had a four-game point drought. The 21-year-old forward is up to 13 goals, 20 helpers, 112 shots on net and a plus-13 rating in 70 contests overall. He's likely to remain in a third-line role heading into the playoffs.