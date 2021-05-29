Newhook practiced Saturday with forwards that will most likely not play in Game 1 of the series-opener against the Golden Knights on Sunday, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Newhook lined up with the suspended Nazem Kadri and depth forward Kiefer Sherwood, while Sampo Ranta skated with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Carl Soderberg. That suggests Ranta could be active Sunday when the two teams square off, but head coach Jared Bednar is not tipping his hand. Newhook, who missed a couple of games with a lower-body injury, appeared to skate at full strength Saturday.