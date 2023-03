Newhook notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Newhook has four helpers through five games in March, but he's gone six contests without a goal. Consistent offense could be difficult to find as long as he remains in a bottom-six role -- he centered the fourth line Thursday. The 22-year-old is up to 26 points, 93 shots on net, 51 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 63 outings.