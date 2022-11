Newhook posted an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Newhook set up a Dryden Hunt goal as the Avalanche's new-look second line combined for a goal. It's been a better run of late for Newhook, who has two goals and two helpers over his last five contests. The 21-year-old is also shooting the puck more with multiple shots in each of those games. He's up to seven points, 31 shots, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating through 19 outings overall.