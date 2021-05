Newhook will be promoted to Colorado's active roster and make his NHL debut Wednesday versus San Jose, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

At this point it isn't clear what line Newhook will skate on Wednesday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him slot into a bottom-six role for his NHL debut. The 16th overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft has racked up five goals and nine points through eight AHL appearances this season.