Newhook had two assists, one on the power play, and two shots on goal over 12:26 of ice time in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Stars.

Newhook, who has five points in the last five games, remained in a top-six role, helping to fill a void created by Valeri Nichushkin's absence due to illness. He patiently circled the net and assisted on Samuel Girard's first-period goal then was primary on Evan Rodrigues' power-play strike in the third. It's unclear if Nichushkin will be available for Sunday's contest against the Kraken, but the suddenly hot Newhook should remain in a top-six role whether Big Val plays or not.