Newhook had one shot and two hits over 13:43 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Newhook opened the season as the second-line center, a role that was filled by the very productive Nazem Kadri on last season's Stanley Cup championship squad. He also skated on the second power-play unit. Newhook, who won just 34.7 percent of his faceoff draws in 2021-22, won two of seven at the dot Wednesday. This will be a big year for the 21-year-old, who was drafted 16th overall in 2019. He's stepping into a prominent top-six role on a championship caliber team after serving on the third line last season. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar told Peter Baugh of The Athletic that he plans to give Newhook ample time to prove he belongs on the second line.