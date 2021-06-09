Newhook had an assist over 6:34 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5 of their playoff series.

Newhook, who was active for the first two games of the series before being made a healthy scratch for Games 3 and 4, provided a lift from the fourth line with his second point of the postseason. After sustained pressure in the Vegas end, Newhook controlled the puck in the corner and moved up the boards, patiently waiting for Joonas Donskoi to get into a prime scoring slot, and he delivered the pass that led to Colorado's second goal and a 2-0 lead. The series moves to Las Vegas for Game 6 on Thursday with the Avalanche facing elimination.