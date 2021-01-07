Newhook (shoulder) won three faceoffs and logged 16 minutes of ice time in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Team USA in the World Junior Championship's gold medal game.

Newhook missed Team Canada's two previous games with a shoulder injury, but he was able to return for the final game of the tournament, although it wasn't enough to help his team take home gold. The 2019 first-round pick, who racked up 19 goals and 42 points in 34 games with Boston College last season, plans to return to BC for his sophomore year.