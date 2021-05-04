Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said he hasn't determined what Newhook's role will be when takes the ice for the Avalanche, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

The coach wasn't sure if Newhook will line up at center or wing, but Bednar did confirm he'll play on both special-team units. The Avs added Newhook to the taxi squad ahead of a five-game road trip that began Monday night in San Jose. He was held out of Monday's game, because the coaching staff wanted to go over more video and review team systems. The next opportunity to play comes Wednesday against San Jose.