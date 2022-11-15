Newhook was benched for a large stretch of the third period in Monday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. "He's not playing up to the standard I've set for him," head coach Jared Bednar said.

Newhook had seven shifts and 6:37 TOI in the first period, then just six shifts and a combined 6:36 TOI over the final two periods. He had a promising two-game stretch in Finland, but the second-line forward has returned to the lackadaisical ways that's characterized much of his season. "Too many turnovers. Not skating and attacking," Bednar added. Newhook has just three points -- two during the series in Finland -- and is minus-4 over 14 games.