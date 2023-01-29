Newhook scored a goal on three shots and blocked one shot over 14:25 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Newhook, who turned 22 on Saturday, scored on his birthday for a second straight season. He gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead midway through the first period burying his own rebound. It was the third goal over the last four games for Newhook, who has seven points over the last eight. The second-year forward is having a streaky season. In between scoring binges, Newhook has an eight-game scoreless run and another stretch during which he had one point over 11 contests. The Avs are looking for more consistency from Newhook, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 draft.