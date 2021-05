Newhook scored a goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Newhook tallied at 12:37 of the second period, and his first NHL goal counted as Friday's game-winner. The 20-year-old had three assists in six regular-season outings. While he's played in all three playoff games, Newhook has seen very sheltered usage on the fourth line thus far -- he's not likely to receive many chances to contribute.