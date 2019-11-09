Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Scores twice for Boston College
Newhook tallied a pair of goals to help Boston College to a 6-0 win over the University of Connecticut on Friday.
With his two markers on Friday, Newhook now has four goals in eight games to begin his career at Boston College. The 2019 first-rounder (16th overall) is yet to record an assist, but given Newhook's elite offensive awareness, it's only a matter of time before the production comes in that department. Newhook is in prime position to become one of the few collegiate players in recent memory to crack the Canadian World Junior roster this coming holiday season.
