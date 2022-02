Newhook had one blocked shot over 9:02 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.

That's a season-low TOI for Newhook, who had just three third-period shifts in a tight, fast-paced game. The 21-year-old has flashed a scoring touch at times this season, but he's not quite ready for a top-six role. Newhook has 10 goals, seven assists, 60 shots on net, 25 hits, 11 blocked shots, 10 PIM and is plus-5 through 38 games.