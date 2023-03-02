Newhook had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 13:28 of ice time in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to New Jersey.

Newhook has points in three of the last four contests following a seven-game pointless streak. He moved to the wing on the second line after the newly acquired Lars Eller operated as the third-line center, Newhook's previous role. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now that's he's been pleased with Newhook's game recently and wanted to elevate him. In theory, the 22-year-old forward could see an increase in scoring while skating with J.T. Compher and Mikko Rantanen on the second line; however, Newhook has been inconsistent with 23 points over 59 games.