Newhook (lower body) is expected to be available for Game 1 of Colorado's next series, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

The date and opponent of the series opener are yet to be determined, as the Golden Knights lead the Wild 3-2 in their first-round series. Whichever team wins that series will visit Colorado for Game 1, and Newhook -- who left Game 4 against the Blues in the first period -- is expected to be in the Avalanche lineup for that game.