Newhook had one shot and one hit over 7:07 of ice time in Colorado's 4-1 win over St. Louis in Game 1 of their playoff series Monday.

Newhook was moved to the fourth line for the series opener, after the prospect lined up in a middle-six role during the regular season and averaged 13:41 of ice time. He may be out of place on the fourth line, a role that's better suited for Carl Soderberg.