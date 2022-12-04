Newhook had two shots on goal and four hits over 20:07 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.

The Avalanche spent the last two periods without Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) and used Newhook and Jean-Luc Foudy as replacements on the top line, skating with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. That led to a season-high TOI for Newhook, who also ascended to the top power-play unit (4:45 TOI). If Lehkonen is unable to go Monday in Philadelphia, Newhook is in line for more time with Colorado's most gifted offensive personnel.