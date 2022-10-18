Newhook had one hit and one shot on net while finishing minus-1 over 12:26 of ice time in Monday's 6-3 win over Minnesota.

Newhook is filling the big skates of Nazem Kadri as the Avalanche's second-line center but has failed to produce a point through three games. He did have a decent night at the dot, winning four of six draws to improve to a 30.4 FO%, but linemate Evan Rodrigues is starting to take some draws when the second line is on the ice. Newhook could be squeezing the stick, trying to impress in a top-six role, which had been a big part of Colorado's run to the Stanley Cup in 2021-22.