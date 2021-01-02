Newhook (shoulder) is questionable for Team Canada's quarterfinal game at the World Juniors on Saturday against the Czech Republic, Robert Tychkowski of the Edmonton Sun reports.

Newhook left Thursday's 4-1 win over Finland due to the shoulder injury. Team Canada head coach Andre Tourigny said the forward would not have played if the quarterfinal was held Friday. Newhook, a sophomore at Boston College, was a 16th-overall draft selection by Colorado in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. For Team Canada, he has two goals and three assists in four games at the tournament.