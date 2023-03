Newhook had two penalty minutes over 5:41 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Newhook was in the box for interference when Ottawa scored its first goal then made a poor read that led to the Sens' second goal, which may explain the season-low TOI. The second-year forward's ice time has diminished of late. Newhook's now skating on the fourth line, which collectively played just two shifts in the third period, and been given less than 10 minutes in three of the last four games.