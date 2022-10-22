Newhook had three shots on net and four penalty minutes in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Newhook was in the box when Seattle scored its first goal, then was whistled for an offensive zone high sticking late in the third period, dashing any thoughts of an Avalanche comeback. He also had a good scoring chance but was stymied by Philipp Grubauer. Newhook's slow start -- zero points through five games and a 30.6 faceoff winning percentage -- prompted a demotion from the second to third line.