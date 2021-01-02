Newhook (shoulder) won't be in the lineup for Friday's quarterfinal matchup versus the Czech Republic, The Athletic's Corey Pronman reports.

Newhook exited Thursday's 4-1 win over Finland with a shoulder injury and evidently hasn't recovered enough to suit up for Friday's contest. If Canada is able to advance past the Czech Republic, Newhook should have a good chance of returning to action Monday for the semifinals. The 2019 first-round pick has picked up two goals and three helpers through four games at the World Junior Championship.