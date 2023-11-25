Georgiev stopped 19 of 21 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

The Wild didn't get much going aside from two goals over a span of 5:08 in the second period. Georgiev and the Avalanche's offense did just enough for the win. The 27-year-old goalie is up to five wins over his last six games, allowing 14 goals in that span after a shaky stretch earlier in the month. He's at 12-5-0 with a 2.95 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 17 starts this season. Georgiev remains one of the busiest goalies in the league, though his light workload Friday could make him an option for Saturday's game versus the Flames. Backup Ivan Prosvetov last played Nov. 11 in a relief appearance versus the Blues.