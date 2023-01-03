Georgiev allowed three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The skid continues for Georgiev, who is now 0-3-1 with 17 goals allowed over his last four starts. It may be a workload issue at this point -- he's made nine straight appearances with Pavel Francouz (lower body) out of action. The Avalanche don't have much trust in Jonas Johansson to pick up an occasional spot start outside of back-to-back sets, of which the team has had none since early November. Georgiev is now at 15-9-3 with a 2.68 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 27 games. The Avalanche have a decent matchup in Vancouver on Thursday.