Georgiev will guard the home cage Saturday against the Maple Leafs, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Georgiev has struggled in his last two outings, allowing a combined nine goals on 59 shots in a pair of losses. The 26-year-old netminder will take on a Leafs team that fell 6-3 to the Coyotes on Thursday. Georgiev is 15-7-3 with a .919 save percentage this season.