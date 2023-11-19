Georgiev stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

It wasn't a pretty effort, but Georgiev settled down after giving up the third goal early in the second period. The Avalanche's offense took care of the rest, helping the 27-year-old earn his third straight win with six goals allowed on 54 shots in that span. Georgiev is the first goalie in the league to reach 10 wins this season, posting a 10-4-0 record with a 3.01 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 14 appearances. He'll likely get the nod again for Monday's road game in Nashville.