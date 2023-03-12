Georgiev made 18 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

He gave up two in the first period, but settle in after that. Denis Malgin drove the net from down low and finished with a far-side backhander early in the frame. And Clayton Keller went five-hole after catching a pass all alone in the right circle late in the period. Georgiev is 2-2-1 with 14 goals allowed in his last five starts. However, the two wins came against the Coyotes and Sharks (two goals against), with losses to the stronger Stars, Kings and Kraken (12 goals against). Georgiev needs to tighten his game over the next weeks and show he can beat strong teams to be ready for the postseason.