Georgiev will tend the twine on the road in Game 2 against Dallas on Thursday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports

Georgiev is riding a five-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.12 GAA and .921 save percentage. Even when the 28-year-old backstop stumbled in Game 1 of the first-round matchup with Winnipeg, coach Jared Bednar has stuck with Georgiev and likely would continue to do so if there is another stumble. As such, fantasy players shouldn't expect to see Justus Annunen anytime soon.