Georgiev will start Monday's home game against the Islanders, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev is coming off a 25-save performance in Saturday's 3-1 win over Nashville. He has a 12-6-2 record this season with a 2.59 GAA and a .920 save percentage. Georgiev has a mark of 8-4-0 versus the Islanders in his career, having allowed a mere 24 goals on 349 shots. New York ranks 14th in the league this year with 3.25 goals per game.