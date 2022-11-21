Georgiev will start Monday's road game against Dallas, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Georgiev is coming off a 32-save shutout win over Washington on Saturday. He has posted a mark of 8-2-1 this season with a 2.45 GAA and a .930 save percentage. Georgiev has been excellent on the road this year with a 5-1-0 record, a 1.99 GAA and a .947 save percentage.