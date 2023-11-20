Georgiev will tend the twine for Monday's road clash with Nashville, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Georgiev has played in 14 of the Avs' 16 games this season, posting a 10-4-0 record and 3.01 GAA. The 27-year-old netminder should continue to see a heavy workload moving forward, though a back-to-back against Minnesota and Calgary on Friday and Saturday, respectively, could afford Ivan Prosvetov another chance to start.