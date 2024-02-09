Georgiev turned aside 23 of 27 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Carolina's final goal was scored into an empty net. Georgiev got beaten three times in the first 17 minutes by Martin Necas, and the Avs were never able to climb out of that hole. Georgiev has allowed four goals four times in his last seven starts, a stretch in which the 27-year-old netminder has gone 3-3-1 with a 3.03 GAA and .901 save percentage. Colorado may look for ways to reduce his workload ahead of the playoffs, but as yet backup Justus Annunen hasn't shown he's ready for consistent starts in the NHL.