Georgiev stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 2-1 win over St. Louis on Friday.

Georgiev was excellent Friday, allowing a short-handed tally in the first period before blanking St. Louis over the final two frames en route to a 2-1 victory. It was a much-needed rebound effort from Georgiev after he allowed five unanswered goals in a loss to Arizona in his previous outing. The 27-year-old netminder improved to 18-8-2 with a .900 save percentage and 2.93 GAA on the season. Georgiev will likely be back in goal Sunday for a home matchup with the Sharks.