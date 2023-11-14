Georgiev stopped 18 of 19 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Georgiev gave up an early goal to Brandon Tanev, but the Kraken's performance tapered off in the end. This was the first time Georgiev had allowed fewer than three goals since Oct. 19. The 27-year-old netminder is at an 8-4-0 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 12 appearances. He'll look to build off Monday's effort when the Avalanche host the Ducks on Wednesday.