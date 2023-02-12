Georgiev made 42 saves Saturday in a 5--3 win over Florida.

Both goalies were busy -- he and Sergei Bobrovsky saw a combined 94 shots in what was clearly an end-to-end game. The win puts Georgiev back in the win column after an ugly five-goal loss Thursday against the Bolts. He is 5-1-0 in his last six starts and that loss to Tampa aside, Georgiev has allowed just nine goals in that span.