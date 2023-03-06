Georgiev allowed three goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Georgiev never had to play from behind in the contest, but he failed to make a pair of one-goal leads stand. Brandon Tanev tied the game at 2-2 with 2:30 left in the third period, and the Avalanche never touched the puck in overtime before Yanni Gourde scored 1:24 into the extra session. It was a tough weekend for Georgiev, who went 0-1-1 with eight goals allowed on 54 shots over back-to-back appearances. The 27-year-old is down to 26-13-5 with a 2.66 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 44 contests overall. He'll likely get the chance to right the ship Tuesday versus the Sharks.