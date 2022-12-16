Georgiev allowed three goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Georgiev was in a 2-0 hole 7:08 into the game, and the Avalanche fell short of catching up. Injuries to key players have stretched the roster thin, and Georgiev hasn't been able to steal a game lately, going 0-3-1 in his last four starts. Pavel Francouz has been a better option, but he was unavailable Thursday due to an illness, though he may resume eating into Georgiev's time when he returns. For the season, Georgiev has an 11-6-2 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 19 starts. The Avalanche host the Predators on Saturday in a fairly favorable matchup.