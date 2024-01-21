Georgiev turned aside 36 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Colorado never trailed in the game, and while Georgiev let Philly creep close in the third period, the Avs' offense pulled away once again. The 27-year-old netminder has given up three or more goals in eight of his nine outings in January, posting a 3.38 GAA and .885 save percentage on the month, but consistent goal support has carried him to a 6-3-0 record. Georgiev's 25 wins on the season leads the NHL, with Thatcher Demko (24) and Connor Hellebuyck (23) hot on his heels.