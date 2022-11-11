Georgiev allowed three goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

A strong second period gave the Avalanche a three-goal lead heading into the intermission. Georgiev gave up one more goal in the third, but the Predators never really threatened for a comeback. The 26-year-old has won three straight starts, improving to 7-1-1 on the year with a 2.66 GAA and a .924 save percentage through nine outings. He'll face a tougher opponent if he starts Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes.