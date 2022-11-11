Georgiev allowed three goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Predators.
A strong second period gave the Avalanche a three-goal lead heading into the intermission. Georgiev gave up one more goal in the third, but the Predators never really threatened for a comeback. The 26-year-old has won three straight starts, improving to 7-1-1 on the year with a 2.66 GAA and a .924 save percentage through nine outings. He'll face a tougher opponent if he starts Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Gets start Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Collects sixth win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Starting back-to-back•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Earns win in Finland•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Gets start in Finland•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Suffers first defeat•