Georgiev stopped 19 of 24 shots before being pulled in Colorado's 6-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Georgiev was yanked after he surrendered his fifth goal of the game at 15:24 of the second period. He dropped to 15-8-3 with a 2.66 GAA and .915 save percentage in 26 contests this season. He's been struggling lately, allowing at least four goals in each of his last three games.