Georgiev allowed four goals on 30 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to Nashville.

After allowing just two goals through the first 59 minutes of Monday's contest, Georgiev surrendered a pair of goals in the final minute of the third period in a 4-3 defeat. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the 27-year-old Georgiev, who falls to 10-5-0 with a subpar .888 save percentage this season. The Avalanche are back in action Wednesday at home against the Canucks.